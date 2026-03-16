Why Wall Street remains cool on Ulta Beauty despite solid Q4

ncial performance exceeded expectations. “Our better-than-planned financial performance reflects our continued focus on serving our guests and consistently delivering great experiences through better execution, compelling newness, more seamless and convenient experiences and bold new merchandising and marketing strategies.” In addition to these fairly impressive sales figures, Ulta Beauty has opened 63 new stores in the past year, bringing its total to over 1500 locations. However, despite revenue exceeding expectations, Wall Street was less than impressed with the results. In early Friday trading, Ulta Beauty stock dropped 7.5 per cent in premarket trading, enough to make it one of the S&P 500 index’s top decliners ahead of the open and to put the company on track for its biggest selloff since it sank 15.3 per cent on April 3, 2024. CNBC reported that Ulta Beauty’s stock fell because its earnings-per-share figure was two cents below guidance for the year. Yet despite some investor hesitancy, Ulta Beauty remains upbeat. “Looking ahead,” Steelman said, “we are well-positioned for sustainable, profitable growth in 2026 and beyond. We are excited to build on our successes to extend our position as the unmatched beauty and wellness destination for all guests across all ages and life stages.” Experts express confidence in Ulta Beauty despite Wall Street scepticism Despite Wall Street’s current lack of faith in Ulta Beauty, the company’s stock is up nearly 90 per cent over the past year. This reflects a sharp recovery from a rough stretch that saw Ulta Beauty’s shares trade as low as $323.37. Since Kecia Steelman was named president and CEO of Ulta Beauty in January 2025, succeeding Dave Kimbell, she has been vocal about the beauty player’s comeback with moves such as the launch of Ulta Beauty’s Unleashed strategy and its curated third-party marketplace. “Ulta Beauty had a fantastic end to a very strong year,” Neil Saunders, managing director and retail analyst at GlobalData, told Inside Retail. “This underlines how well the group’s strategy is working. While beauty was a strong growth area over the holidays, Ulta Beauty had an outsized share of the gains.” The company achieved these gains by leaning into new brands, including in categories of interest such as skincare and wellness, while ramping up its marketing and making necessary website updates. As a result, Ulta Beauty is now well-positioned as a destination for everyday beauty, replenishment purchases, and indulgent treats. “What disappointed investors was the weaker outlook,” Saunders added. “Ulta Beauty is being more cautious for the year ahead, which is reasonable given its strong prior growth.” In fact, Steelman has publicly stated that Ulta Beauty anticipates a slowdown in growth for the current fiscal year, forecasting a six per cent to 7 per cent increase in sales compared to 9.7 per cent in the previous year. She explained that this projection reflects consumers increasingly seeking value in a competitive market, leading to more discerning purchasing habits. Despite some challenges ahead, such as the potential impact of the Iranian conflict on the supply chain, Ulta Beauty has several levers to boost profitability in the year ahead. These include its international expansion strategy, the Space NK acquisition and the continued growth of the domestic business. What Ulta Beauty is getting right “Ulta Beauty’s fourth quarter results reinforce the strength of its retail model,” said Kimber Maderazzo, professor of marketing at Pepperdine Graziadio Business School and a beauty industry expert. “Investor expectations remain high in an increasingly competitive beauty market.” The company continues to benefit from a powerful ecosystem that bridges prestige and mass brands while creating a discovery-driven shopping experience. “That balance has allowed Ulta to remain highly relevant to a broad range of beauty consumers,” Maderazzo added. “It keeps shoppers engaged across both product and brand exploration.” She noted that the reason some investors reacted cautiously is less about the quarter itself and more about the outlook. “Ulta signalled a more moderate growth trajectory and continued investment in marketing, technology and store initiatives. This can put short-term pressure on margins. In addition, retailers across beauty are navigating rising costs across the supply chain, and potential tariff pressures could further challenge margins depending on how brands manage sourcing and pricing strategies. Looking ahead, Maderazzo said UltaBeauty’s opportunity lies in continuing to strengthen the sense of community consumers feel toward the brand. “Beauty today is highly social and culturally driven,” Maderazzo said. Consumers increasingly look for connection, education and shared experiences around the products they use. Ulta Beauty already has a strong foundation through its loyalty program, store footprint and service areas. However, the real advantage will come from using those touchpoints to deepen customer relationships. “As the beauty retail landscape becomes more crowded, the retailers that win will be the ones that combine discovery with a sense of belonging.” Should Ulta Beauty continue leveraging its scale, partnerships and customer loyalty, while reinforcing the accessibility and excitement that made it successful in the first place, investors may be singing a more positive tune next quarter. Betting on TikTok In addition to curating more celebrity-owned brands, such as Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty and Beyoncé’s haircare brand Céred, and boosting its portfolio with medically backed products, Ulta Beauty recently announced another initiative. On March 12, Ulta Beauty announced that it will become the first specialty beauty retailer in the US to partner with TikTok Shop, effective March 17. The business is joining a handful of multi-brand retailers on the social media marketplace, including Pacsun and Revolve, as part of a strategic effort to strengthen its physical presence. “We are excited about the opportunities – both on social and AI-enhanced commerce platforms – to bring our undeniably Ulta Beauty experience and assortment to life,” Steelman said. “We will initially launch with a thoughtfully curated assortment of only-at-Ulta brands, which will add another exciting tool to our brand-building playbook.” Further reading: How the acquisition of Space NK fits into Ulta Beauty’s global vision