CareersLuxury

Jonathan Anderson steps down as creative director of LVMH’s Loewe

By Reuters

LVMH label Loewe said on Monday that creative director Jonathan Anderson was leaving the Spanish luxury house after 11 years in the role.

Its statement did not say who was taking over from the British designer or where he was going, though some media outlets, including Women’s Wear Daily, have reported that he is moving to LVMH’s Dior.

LVMH declined to comment.

The Loewe brand has experienced “exceptional growth” under Anderson’s direction, the statement said.

His move is one of several recent designer changes across major brands in a luxury sector generally experiencing slowing growth.

  • Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz, Dominique Patton and Tassilo Hummel; Editing by David Goodman, of Reuters.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Sports & adventure

KMD Brands expects lower sales due to weak consumer sentiment

Celene Ignacio
Store design IR Pro

From Tumi to Birkenstock, here are six cool new stores in Asia

Tong Van
Financial

Zumiez’s net loss widens as sales flatline

Sean Cao
Customer IR Pro

Porsche’s CEO for Apac explains the vision behind its new retail concept

Anil Prabha
Online marketplaces

Baby Boomers spend more on online shopping despite cost-of-living pressures

Celene Ignacio
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay