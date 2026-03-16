BusinessStrategy

How Chow Tai Fook deploys star power and design to counter domestic disruptors

Chow Tai Fook global brand ambassador Yang Yang
Chow Tai Fook’s global brand ambassador Yang Yang. (Source: Supplied)
By Tong Van
In China’s red-hot gold and jewellery arena, 97-year-old Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is mounting a strategic offensive. With over 5000 stores worldwide and a market capitalisation of HK$122 billion (roughly US$16 billion as of late 2025), the Hong Kong-based giant retains unmatched scale. Yet upstarts like Laopu Gold, whose revenue soared 148 per cent year-on-year in early 2024, with shares surging 437 per cent post-IPO, and Luk Fook, boasting more than 3020 points of sale across Greater Chi

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