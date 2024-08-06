Little Birdie snapped up by CashRewards

Cashback platform CashRewards has purchased Little Birdie, an e-commerce site that uses machine learning to match products with special offers for consumers.

The acquisition will allow CashRewards to integrate the latter’s product search algorithms into its cashback platform and provide combined service to help members find “best prices” while earning cash back.

However, in the first phase of the integration, CashRewards will need to relaunch the Little Birdie website and app. The team said it aims to have the website available before the Black Friday and Christmas shopping season begins this year.

Once the site is relaunched, the company said it will help drive high-intent shoppers directly to retailers, allowing them to acquire new customers, increase transaction frequency, and boost revenue.

Some of the member benefits post-upgrade promised by CashRewards include seamless product search, the ability to check pricing history, getting price drop notifications, price comparisons and cash back on purchases.

Anthony Seymour-Walsh, CEO of CashRewards, said the company aims to pave the way for innovation to bring more value to customers.

“This move not only strengthens our market position but will enhance our value proposition and accelerate the growth opportunities within our cashback and retail media sectors,” he concluded.