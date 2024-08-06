BusinessRegulatory

Little Birdie snapped up by CashRewards

By Kaycee Enerva

Cashback platform CashRewards has purchased Little Birdie, an e-commerce site that uses machine learning to match products with special offers for consumers. 

The acquisition will allow CashRewards to integrate the latter’s product search algorithms into its cashback platform and provide combined service to help members find “best prices” while earning cash back. 

However, in the first phase of the integration, CashRewards will need to relaunch the Little Birdie website and app. The team said it aims to have the website available before the Black Friday and Christmas shopping season begins this year.

Once the site is relaunched, the company said it will help drive high-intent shoppers directly to retailers, allowing them to acquire new customers, increase transaction frequency, and boost revenue. 

Some of the member benefits post-upgrade promised by CashRewards include seamless product search, the ability to check pricing history, getting price drop notifications, price comparisons and cash back on purchases.

Anthony Seymour-Walsh, CEO of CashRewards, said the company aims to pave the way for innovation to bring more value to customers. 

“This move not only strengthens our market position but will enhance our value proposition and accelerate the growth opportunities within our cashback and retail media sectors,” he concluded.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Source: Fenton & Fenton/Facebook.
Furniture & homewares IR Pro

Reinvest and innovate: Key takeaways following Fenton & Fenton collapse

Aron Lewin
Food & beverage

Wary Restaurant Brands lowers guidance despite rising sales 

Sean Cao
Health & beauty

Chemist Warehouse founder Jack Gance shares the secrets to success

Tim Ladhams
Workforce

David Jones to cull 100 jobs in store operations review

Sean Cao
Myer store front
Financial

Myer reports sales lift despite economic challenges

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay