Superdry launches eco-friendly Athletics Essential flagship

Struggling apparel brand Superdry is opening a flagship store in Westfield, London, just months after announcing its turnaround strategy.

The Athletic Essentials store aims to target Gen-Z shoppers, offering a range of clothing from matching sts, sweatshirts, hoodies, and graphic casual t-shirts. It also showcases the brand’s most extensive collection of organic, low-impact, and recycled products

Superdry says it seeks to reduce its environmental impact by implementing several green initiatives in its store design and operations. These include:

100 per cent LED lighting.

Renewable energy for power.

Timber fixtures made from locally sourced, reclaimed wood.

500 living plants distributed throughout the three-floor space.

“The Athletic Essentials store is a really exciting innovation for us, and it’s great to be able to move the brand forward and deliver something fresh to a new generation,” remarked Julian Dunkerton, founder and CEO of Superdry.