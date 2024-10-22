BusinessSustainability

Superdry launches eco-friendly Athletics Essential flagship

By Kaycee Enerva

Struggling apparel brand Superdry is opening a flagship store in Westfield, London, just months after announcing its turnaround strategy

The Athletic Essentials store aims to target Gen-Z shoppers, offering a range of clothing from matching sts, sweatshirts, hoodies, and graphic casual t-shirts. It also showcases the brand’s most extensive collection of organic, low-impact, and recycled products

Superdry says it seeks to reduce its environmental impact by implementing several green initiatives in its store design and operations. These include:

  • 100 per cent LED lighting.
  • Renewable energy for power.
  • Timber fixtures made from locally sourced, reclaimed wood.
  • 500 living plants distributed throughout the three-floor space.

“The Athletic Essentials store is a really exciting innovation for us, and it’s great to be able to move the brand forward and deliver something fresh to a new generation,” remarked Julian Dunkerton, founder and CEO of Superdry.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Strategy

Poshmark to exit Australia to focus on core markets

Sean Cao
Openings & closings

Hallmark opens concept store in Victoria

Celene Ignacio
Luxury IR Pro

Taiwan’s answer to The RealReal: Behind PopChill’s global expansion plans

Anil Prabha
Supermarkets IR Pro

Why international stores are key to Costco’s future growth

Michael Baker
US furniture chain Blue Dot opens its doors in Melbourne
Openings & closings

US furniture chain Blu Dot opens its doors in Melbourne

Kaycee Enerva
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay