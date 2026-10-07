Why are Myer and David Jones struggling to stay relevant?

lan though, even if ill-conceived. David Jones, meanwhile, recorded losses in FY2024 and FY2025 under Anchorage Capital Partners. Although Anchorage backed a $250 million transformation plan dubbed Vision 2025+, its investment has yet to translate into sustained profitability, amid concerns over its debt and financing position, a flight of prominent brands, and reports of suppliers facing delayed payments or demanding cash up front. David Jones has since reported improved trading in FY2026, including a return to pre-tax profit for the nine months to March. There have also been reports that lender Hilco Capital had engaged insolvency firm McGrathNicol, although David Jones’ owner has denied this and said both Hilco and McGrathNicol confirmed no such engagement had taken place. Anchorage famously acquired Dick Smith in 2012 from Woolworths, which had done significant restructuring ahead of that sale, to list the electronics chain on the stock exchange a year later. Dick Smith’s December 2013 float valued the company at approximately $520 million. Its prospectus provided for approximately $358.1 million in cash consideration to Anchorage, which would retain a 20 per cent shareholding. Ironically, it found another willing Woolworths buyer in a retail chain willing to pay a bargain price. The South African Woolworths Holdings, which again had already made some of the tough decisions needed at David Jones, sold the department store group to Anchorage for $92.5 million. Woolworths paid $2.1 billion for David Jones in 2014, and Anchorage completed the acquisition in 2023. David Jones subsequently recorded a net loss of $74.4 million in FY2024 and a pre-tax loss of approximately $95.5 million in FY2025, when sales fell almost 9 per cent. David Jones’ new five-year strategy, Inspire30, is a data-led transformation plan centred on premium positioning and omnichannel growth. As with Myer, Christmas trading, including Black Friday and Cyber Monday in November, looms large in the minds of David Jones stakeholders. While David Jones faces a more immediate crisis, Myer is not much better off, having dug itself into a deep hole with the apparel brand’s decision. Myer is also under scrutiny following its removal from the S&P/ASX 300 in the September index rebalance overseen by S&P Dow Jones Indices. Sales in Myer’s underlying retail business have been broadly flat in nominal terms over the past decade and have only lifted above the $4 billion mark courtesy of the acquisition of the Premier Retail chains. Myer’s total sales for the 2026 financial year were $4.09 billion, up 11.3 per cent on an actual basis, as the results included a full year of the acquired apparel brands. On a pro forma basis, which includes a full year of those brands in both periods, sales increased just 0.3 per cent. Inflation was running at 3.5 per cent in July before edging up to 4 per cent in August. Myer Retail, which includes its department stores, online and marketplace business, and Sass & Bide, Marcs and David Lawrence, recorded actual sales growth of 0.7 per cent in FY2026. Myer Apparel Brands’ pro forma sales declined by 1.3 per cent, despite Just Jeans recording growth of 6 per cent. A one-off, non-cash, post-tax impairment of $279.6 million contributed to a loss of $276.5 million for FY2026, up from a restated loss of $204.4 million in FY2025. Underlying net profit also fell 2.9 per cent to $42.5 million. Myer reported approximately $20 million in annualised synergies from integrating the Premier Retail apparel chains. Wirth saw the acquisition of Just Jeans, Portmans, Jacqui E, Dotti and Jay Jays from Premier Retail as a growth opportunity that would fit with the Sass & Bide, Marcs and David Lawrence brands Myer owned. Wirth was convinced the acquisition would provide scale, cost savings and operational synergies and potentially bolster the Myer loyalty programmes, which now have 5.3 million active members. Questions remain over whether the Premier apparel brands acquisition will add value to Myer or risk distracting management from issues in the department stores. The acquisition also left Solomon Lew’s Century Plaza Group as Myer’s largest shareholder, and Lew has since joined the Myer board. Premier Investments retained Smiggle and Peter Alexander when it sold the five apparel brands to Myer. Wirth’s tenure as Executive Chair at Myer will depend on lifting sales and earnings for the speciality fashion retail business, which contributed to the impairments reported for FY2026. The key problem in achieving positive results for the apparel brands is that they will likely require capital expenditure for a major overhaul at a time when the Myer department stores also require significant new investment of time, energy, creativity and money. With consumer confidence flagging, Christmas trading may not provide the boost David Jones and Myer hoped for to keep the faith of investors, suppliers and other stakeholders in their respective strategies. The core problem for both David Jones and Myer has been the loss of customer trust, driven by declining service standards, chopping and changing merchandise strategies and brand support, and late and poor online execution. Neither department store has a compelling story for customers. There is no excitement, but loads of confusion and an inability to comprehend changing shopper values and buying behaviours, as well as competitive challenges and game-changing technology reconfiguring retailing. Myer’s FY2026 annual report described volatile trading during the second half, with cost-of-living pressures weighing heavily on consumer sentiment. Those conditions have affected trading results and moderated expectations. However, the major challenges confronting Myer and David Jones have been building for decades. Further reading: Myer takes bottom-line hit on writedowns; Solomon Lew to rejoin the board