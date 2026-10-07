BusinessStrategy

Why are Myer and David Jones struggling to stay relevant?

Myer in Perth
Christmas will test both retailers’ strategies.
By Jared Dickson
Myer and David Jones are yet again fighting for relevance and, more importantly, survival. Myer is counting on Christmas cheer to validate its decision to expand a speciality apparel portfolio after reversing plans to divest the three struggling brands it owned. Following a strategic review of Sass & Bide, Marcs and David Lawrence, Olivia Wirth, Myer Group executive chair, decided to retain the brands while pursuing a combination with Solomon Lew’s apparel brands. At least it was a plan th

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