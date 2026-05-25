BusinessSustainability

Why Vogue now believes second-hand fashion is very much on trend

Vogue Vintage Market shoppers.
Vogue puts resale on the runway. (Source: Vogue)
By Tahlia Whitfield
“Every piece tells a story,” declared Vogue as its first “Vintage Market” arrived at Australian Fashion Week this month. The event allowed customers to buy second-hand pieces selected by the magazine’s editors, following similar activations in both the US and UK. Near the Sydney Opera House, shoppers sifted through archival designer garments, pre-loved luxury and editor-curated oddities at the city’s cruise ship terminal. There were “holy grails” from the old runway era of luxury

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

bearhug founder Tom Field
Supply chain IR Pro

The future of logistics: Bearhug’s reusable wraps cutting costs and waste

Tahlia Whitfield
Lone Star drive-thru trial
Strategy

Lone Star trials drive-thru format

Sarah Stowe
Store design IR Pro

How design studio Shed is reimagining Jollibee for the world stage

Tong Van
Image of Oz Hair & Beauty storefront.
Openings & closings

Oz Hair and Beauty to make SA debut, expand Melbourne footprint

Darshana Gupta
Supply chain IR Pro

Chairman of Anko Global, Ian Bailey, on “entering a world of winners and losers”

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Image of gavel and books.
Shopping centres & malls

Machete sales to be banned in Victoria after mall mob rampage

Darshana Gupta
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay