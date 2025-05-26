Lone Star trials drive-thru format

The Lone Star Rib House & Brews chain unveiled a trial drive-thru restaurant at Hawthorn, South Australia, on May 20.

This is a franchised restaurant and Lone Star head office is working on the project with the franchisee.

The initiative optimises the already-established drive-thru site to test the format and trial a drive-thru friendly menu.

Gary Blyton, Lone Star general manager NSW/SA, said the new format is “very much a trial at this stage”.

While Lone Star will continue to be a full service restaurant rather than a QSR, if the trial is successful, the drive-thru could become an add-on in the future.

Blyton said “Decisions around the future of the model will be determined at the conclusion of the trial. We believe we are the first in the country to trial drive-thru in our cuisine space so this means we are in uncharted waters.

“It is exciting; at the same time we expect it to take time and we are ready and prepared to adapt and modify things as we progress.”

The Hawthorn drive-thru is open from 7am, for breakfast, till late.