Live shopping is on the rise. Here’s how Oz Hair & Beauty, Big W are tapping in

s are stepping onto the virtual stage, testing what could be the next lucrative trend in digital retail. Live shopping combines the immediacy of television with the interactivity of social media and the conversion power of e-commerce. It’s a model that gives consumers access, entertainment and a sense of urgency. From guided tutorials and expert advice to live Q&As and exclusive offers, this emerging channel is increasingly being treated as a vital touchpoint within broader digital strategies. One of the local trailblazers in this space is Oz Hair & Beauty, a digitally native brand that has built a loyal following by prioritising customer education and curated service. For chief operating officer Guy Nappa, the decision to invest in live shopping came from a clear vision: be early, be bold and be relevant. “We wanted to be first to market in our industry as there has been a lot of global talk about how important live shopping can be to your marketing mix,” Nappa explained to Inside Retail. “Also, with the uprising of TikTok Shop overseas, we wanted to be early adopters of the [TikTok] Live shopping phenomenon to come,” he added. Oz Hair & Beauty has made livestreaming a regular fixture in its digital playbook, engaging audiences with fortnightly sessions that blend education and entertainment. Each event is a carefully planned production, drawing on supplier partnerships, trending data and customer insights to determine what’s featured. “It has become part of [business as usual] BAU now, but the focus at the start was getting the reps in and failing fast. We collaborate with suppliers and internal stakeholders on what’s trending, what are seasonal key moments and curate content around what our customers want to see,” said Nappa. “Every live shopping event has an educational, entertaining, engaging and converting component.” That fusion of storytelling and commerce is what makes livestreaming such a compelling tool. It is a strategic marketing tactic and shift in how retailers connect, convert and retain their customers. “Repeat customers [are] tuning in fortnightly to learn from the Oz Experts and take part in gamified content and exclusive live shopping value-add strategies,” Nappa said. Game-changing for retail For Big W, the goal is similar: deeper engagement, more dynamic storytelling and ultimately, a more immersive shopping experience. The retailer recently announced a partnership with Bread Agency to roll out a live commerce strategy across multiple categories including baby, health and beauty, tech and most recently, toys. A live shopping event for the iconic Big W toy sale, hosted by comedian Melinda Buttle, gave customers a real-time glimpse into the season’s hottest toys with exclusive deals and the opportunity to ask product experts questions on the spot. “Live shopping is more than a trend, it’s a game-changer for how we can engage with our customers – providing a value-added experience,” said Sally McLean, senior manager of social media at Big W. According to Bread Agency, which specialises in “story selling,” the strength of live commerce lies in its ability to merge entertainment and action. “Retail is at a turning point, and brands that embrace live and social commerce now will be ahead of the curve,” said Amaury Treguer, Bread Agency co-founder. “Big W understands that today’s consumers crave connection, convenience, and entertainment all in one experience,” he added. Early results from Big W’s foray into live shopping have been promising. The retailer has already reported strong engagement metrics from its initial live events, including average viewer watch times of more than eight minutes and substantial conversion rates. This indicates that live shopping is more than a branding exercise, it’s a format that’s driving results. Perhaps most significantly, both Oz Hair & Beauty and Big W are thinking beyond the broadcast moment. Nappa notes that content from each live event is being repurposed as part of the brand’s evergreen marketing strategy, appearing across web, email and social platforms. “[We] involve [live shopping] in multichannel strategy for broader comms and repurpose content from ‘lives’ in our evergreen strategy,” said Nappa. This kind of content sustainability, where a single livestream can generate clips, testimonials, tutorials and sales-driving assets, is part of what makes the model so appealing. As retailers work to remain visible across a fragmented media landscape, these adaptable touchpoints are becoming particularly valuable. While Australia is still early in its live shopping journey, the momentum is clear. With major players entering the space and consumer attention continuing to shift toward richer, more interactive experiences, live commerce is no longer a niche experiment; it’s a sign of where retail is headed. As Oz Hair & Beauty and Big W show, the future of shopping may be live-streamed, but its success will hinge on strategy, creativity and connection.