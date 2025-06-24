DigitalE-commerce

Live shopping is on the rise. Here’s how Oz Hair & Beauty, Big W are tapping in

oz hair and beauty
Retailers go live to drive sales and loyalty. Supplied.
By Tahlia Whitfield
As live shopping emerges as retail’s most interactive frontier, brands are racing to meet consumers in the moment on screens, in real time and ready to engage. This new wave of commerce fuses entertainment with instant buying power, reshaping how Australians discover and shop for products online. Globally, live shopping is already reshaping how brands sell. A 2023 research report by HSBC estimated that China’s livestream e-commerce market reached over $1 trillion. Now, Australian retailers a

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$28 +GST per month. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
EOFY sale

IR Pro - Annual

$199 +GST per year. Save 35%. (Auto renews at $312+GST (full rate) annually.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Strategy IR Pro

Central Group snaps up KaDeWe’s remaining assets. What’s next?

Tong Van
Financial IR Pro

The recovery prospects of the world’s second-largest economy: China

Reuters
Regulatory

Australia’s world-first vape ban watered down

Lewis Jackson
Food & beverage

Collins Foods’ net income surges sixfold

Celene Ignacio
Fashion & accessories

Black Milk Clothing names Jackie Kruger as CEO

Celene Ignacio
Workforce IR Pro

Bootstrapping a million dollar optical empire: Three blokes, Ebay and a vision

Tamera Francis
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay