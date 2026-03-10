Culture Kings US parent expands Australian store network, lifts sales

AKA Brands, the US parent company of the Australian-founded Culture Kings, has seen a modest lift in its domestic sales amid a growing store expansion.

With a portfolio that also includes Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, and Mnml, AKA Brands grew its Australian sales by 1.6 per cent in the fourth quarter of the 2025 fiscal year.

This figure fell behind growth in the US, which was 5.3 per cent, contributing to full-year sales growth of 4.4 per cent to US$600 million.

But the group’s end-of-year results also included growing losses, to US$31.4 million. Ciaran Long, CEO of AKA Brands, said he is “confident that Culture Kings is set up for success” in the future.

In an earnings call, Long added that the Princess Polly brand opened its first Australian store in Bondi Beach in December. “The Bondi store has been very well received and reinforces our confidence that Princess Polly’s omnichannel strategy resonates well globally,” he said.

Elsewhere, Petal & Pup launched with David Jones. Long said this brought “strong initial results”.

For Culture Kings, AKA’s largest brand in Australia, Long said the focus is on its in-house designs, lauding them as the company’s “key differentiator” for growth.

“The stores, including the Las Vegas flagship and nine locations across Australia and New Zealand, serve as meaningful revenue drivers and powerful marketing engines,” he added.

In Q4, Culture Kings relocated its Brisbane store to a new 465sqm location. Long said the new store will serve as the format for US locations.