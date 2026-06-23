BusinessStrategy

How brands like Saie are winning off the New York Knicks

Multiple Knicks-themed t-shirts from the brand New York or Nowhere.
“The lesson is that authenticity and passion define fandom and could also lead to brand deals.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
When Laney Crowell, founder of clean cosmetics brand Saie, attended a Knicks game in December 2024, she quickly realised the potential for her business. Why, she thought, were no brands marketing to women – despite the huge enthusiasm among them for basketball? Just over a year later, that bet paid off. After becoming an official Knicks partner in January, Saie found itself connected to one of the biggest cultural moments in New York when the team won its first NBA championship in 53 years. Th

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