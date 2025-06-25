SectorsFashion & accessories

Google to invest US$100m in Gentle Monster to develop AI-powered glasses

A Gentle Monster store
The deal gives Google an estimated 4 per cent stake in Iicombined. (Source: Gentle Monster)
By Irene Dong

Google will invest about 145 billion won (US$100 million) in Iicombined, the parent company of South Korean fashion eyewear brand Gentle Monster. 

The deal, which gives Google an estimated 4 per cent stake in Iicombined, is tied to the co-development of AI-powered smart glasses built on Google’s Android XR platform. The partnership aims to merge cutting-edge technology with high-fashion design, creating a wearable product with broad consumer appeal.

The first Google–Gentle Monster smart glasses are expected to debut early next year. 

The investment follows Google’s announcement last month of its work with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker to develop smart eyewear powered by Gemini AI on Android XR, positioning itself in direct competition with Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses. Meta is reportedly preparing to launch Oakley-branded smart glasses in partnership with EssilorLuxottica later this year.

Founded in 2011, Gentle Monster has gained a strong global following through its designs, immersive retail concepts, and high-profile celebrity collaborations.

In 2017, LVMH-backed private equity fund L Catterton became the second-largest shareholder of Iicombined via a reported investment of 60 billion won ($53.17 million). 

