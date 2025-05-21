DigitalFashion & accessories

Warby Parker, Gentle Monster team with Google to create AI-powered eyewear

With US$150 million investment, the AI-powered glasses is planned to launch later this year. (Source: Google I/O 2025's conference)
By My Nguyen

Google has announced partnerships with several eyewear brands – including Warby Parker and South Korea’s Gentle Monster – to create everyday glasses powered by its artificial intelligence Gemini on Android XR.

The AI-powered glasses in Warby Parker’s eyewear design will offer digital features similar to smartphones, such as an audiovisual and an optional in-lens display system, navigation, appointment scheduling and live language translations.

“Looking ahead, we believe multimodal AI is perfectly suited for glasses, enabling real-time context and intelligence to augment a wearer’s surroundings as they move through the world,” said Dave Gilboa, Warby Parker’s co-founder and co-CEO.

With a lightweight and easy-to-wear design, the smartglasses can connect to a smartphone’s applications and also feature visual explanations of object recognition and diagrams.

About US$150 million worth of investment is made, Warby Parker x Google’s first multimodal AI glasses lineup is planned to launch later this year.

“Warby Parker’s optical expertise, omnichannel approach, and history of leveraging technology to create beautifully designed products and exceptional customer experiences make them the perfect partner to co-create and launch this next generation of smart glasses on the Android XR platform,” said Shahram Izadi, GM and VP of XR of Google.

Gentle Monster, worn by celebs such as Beyonce, Rihanna, Travis Scott, Pharrell, Jenners and Billie Eilish, will first partner with Google to develop an on-trend and intelligent eyewear lineup.

Google is also set to team with Samsung and Kering to create similar AI-powered headsets in brands’ signature designs.

Last year, Meta and Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica expanded their smart glasses partnership.

