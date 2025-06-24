Okanui opens flagship store in Bondi 

Australian lifestyle brand Okanui has opened its new flagship store in Bondi, marking a key milestone in the company’s expansion.

Located at 178 Campbell Parade, Bondi Beach, the store is designed to reflect the brand’s coastal aesthetic. The store offers a modern, beach-inspired environment and showcases Okanui’s latest collections.

“We’re thrilled to open our doors in Bondi; this location has always been close to our brand’s DNA,” said Wendy, director at Okanui. “The response has been incredible, and we’re proud to welcome a new chapter of Okanui in such an iconic setting.”

Founded in 1978 on the Northern Beaches of Sydney Australia, Okanui currently operates 10 locations across Australia.

The brand entered the Northern Territory market with the opening of its first store in Darwin last year.