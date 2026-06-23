Why Central Khonkaen Campus raises the bar

ince in Northeast Thailand, is home to about half a million people, depending on how you define its metro area. Exactly one month ago, Central Pattana, Thailand’s biggest and arguably its most important mall developer, opened its second regional mall, Central Khonkaen Campus, just five kilometres up the main road from the older, established mall, Central Khonkaen. The old mall is good, and the new one is a ripper, raising the bar for enclosed malls in secondary markets in Southeast Asia. While the first one features the full range of staple national and global brands and caters to a broad mix of shoppers and leisure-seekers, the new one eschews these in favour of a tenant mix more targeted to the local market of university students and medical professionals: Khon Kaen University, the largest in Northeast Thailand, and several hospitals are almost on the mall’s doorstep. And the mall is part of a mixed-use project, with an adjacent Go!-branded hotel featuring 75 guest rooms and a coworking space. The hotel guests, as they do at other Central-owned mixed-use projects, will contribute to the mall’s daily foot traffic and its food and beverage customer base. The mall has three main levels, with the uppermost one reserved for a cinema, games, a 24-hour fitness centre, and a 128-seat collaborative working space for students and designers. The tenant mix on the lower two floors includes some state-of-the-art representatives of the Central Retail portfolio – Central Retail is Central Pattana’s sibling company – such as Power Buy, Supersports and B2S. Beauty brands are also well represented in the mall, with large-format stores such as Beautrium, Mille Beauté, Oriental Princess, Matsukiyo and Kis. For more athletic footwear and apparel that you can’t get at Supersports, there are also Adidas and Anta Sports from China, both on the ground floor. Despite the well-curated offering of general merchandise, the mall appropriately overweights food and beverage, leisure and the creative community. Central Pattana has not only grasped that malls are now social hubs above all, but has also found a way to implement the concept in a three-level configuration that is both compact and spacious at the same time. Food Universe to get pulled Sometimes, though, it gets just a little overdone, and the Food Universe pop-up on the ground floor seemed like a major flaw. Food Universe consists of a string of two parallel rows of fresh-food kiosks that occupy a good chunk of the ground floor; it is not Central’s best idea, and thankfully, it will be pulled on June 21. The kiosks obliterate the mall’s sightlines, create clutter, and do nothing for the ambience. This is surprising, since the placement, size and design of the many pop-ups in Central’s malls are typically meticulous in avoiding the visual and physical obstruction problem. Apart from Food Universe, though, the food tenant mix is done well. There is a lot of it at both ends of the mall, including a well-designed, opulent food court, a gorgeous Tops supermarket, and fast-casual staples like Starbucks. Central offers retail chains a truly national real estate platform Central Pattana is the only retail developer in Thailand with a genuinely national footprint, and it is the platform on which global retailers have expanded throughout the kingdom. H&M, Uniqlo, Muji and the other usual suspects have all expanded their presence in Central’s network of 45 large enclosed malls. Of the 45, 18 are located in Greater Bangkok, and the other 27 are scattered around key provincial cities, breathing social and commercial life into regional areas that the Thai government wants to boost to relieve congestion in Bangkok and diffuse economic vitality to every corner of the country. Offering a menu of world-class malls in secondary locations gives global and domestic brands a unique opportunity to get scale and brand exposure in up-and-coming cities. Financial results reflect ongoing expansion Central Pattana’s financial results continue to reflect its expansion and competitive dominance nationwide, with due respect to its main competitors in Bangkok, Siam Piwat and The Mall Group, which are among the leading innovators in Asian mall development and retailing but focus heavily on their projects in the Thai capital. First-quarter rental and service revenues for Central Pattana were up 6.0 per cent year on year to 11.4 billion Thai baht (US$357 million). Same-store rental revenue was up in the mid-single digits. Since Central densifies its mall markets with hotel, office and residential components, rents from these other sources boosted total company revenue to 13.4 billion baht (US$417 million), an increase of 10 per cent over last year. After-tax profit was up 18 per cent to 5.0 billion baht (US$155 million). Mall occupancy stood at a healthy 92 per cent, an excellent outcome for its geographically dispersed portfolio, but still allowing for some upside. Central Khonkaen Campus is not the last major project in the company’s 2026 pipeline. Projects due to open in the fourth quarter are Central Bangna in Bangkok (mixed-use with retail, office and residential), a massive 10,000sqm expansion of Central Phuket and an upgrade of Central Chiang Mai Airport. Two community mall upgrades, both in Bangkok, are due to be unveiled in the second half of the year. Further reading: How is Japan beating the heat and the tourism chill?