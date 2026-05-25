CareersLeadership

John Batistich drafted in to aid ailing Adairs

John Batistich Adairs
John Batistich brings more than 25 years of retail experience (Source: LinkedIn/Supplied)
By Harry Booth

Troubled homeware retailer Adairs has called on former Scentre Group executive and retail consultant, John Batistich, to help with its ongoing transformation.

Not long after announcing its complete exit from New Zealand, Adairs confirmed the appointment of Batistich as a non-executive director, effective immediately. He currently holds the same position at McPherson’s, Foodco, Versa AI, and Fishburners, and has around 25 years of experience in the retail industry.

“We are pleased to welcome John to the Adairs board,” Adairs chairman Trent Peterson said. “John brings deep retail, consumer, and digital experience, together with strong commercial acumen and board experience. 

“We look forward to his contribution as Adairs continues its next phase of growth and development.”

With profits at Adairs falling by more than 30 per cent, Batistich joins at a crucial time for the company. The exit from New Zealand comes as the retailer is looking to develop and expand its footprint in Australia, including an emphasis on its kid-focused brand Mocka.

First mentioning the “early stages“ of its transformation at the start of fiscal 2026, Adairs confirmed an investment of $25 million to $30 million to bolster its store upgrades, openings, and the company’s wider digital transformation, the latter being a field in which Batistich specialises.

Recommended By IR

bearhug founder Tom Field
Supply chain IR Pro

The future of logistics: Bearhug’s reusable wraps cutting costs and waste

Tahlia Whitfield
Lone Star drive-thru trial
Strategy

Lone Star trials drive-thru format

Sarah Stowe
Store design IR Pro

How design studio Shed is reimagining Jollibee for the world stage

Tong Van
Image of Oz Hair & Beauty storefront.
Openings & closings

Oz Hair and Beauty to make SA debut, expand Melbourne footprint

Darshana Gupta
Supply chain IR Pro

Chairman of Anko Global, Ian Bailey, on “entering a world of winners and losers”

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Image of Jockey shopfront.
Fashion & accessories

Jockey names Mitchdowd as Australia-New Zealand licencee

Darshana Gupta
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.