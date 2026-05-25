John Batistich drafted in to aid ailing Adairs

Troubled homeware retailer Adairs has called on former Scentre Group executive and retail consultant, John Batistich, to help with its ongoing transformation.

Not long after announcing its complete exit from New Zealand, Adairs confirmed the appointment of Batistich as a non-executive director, effective immediately. He currently holds the same position at McPherson’s, Foodco, Versa AI, and Fishburners, and has around 25 years of experience in the retail industry.

“We are pleased to welcome John to the Adairs board,” Adairs chairman Trent Peterson said. “John brings deep retail, consumer, and digital experience, together with strong commercial acumen and board experience.

“We look forward to his contribution as Adairs continues its next phase of growth and development.”

With profits at Adairs falling by more than 30 per cent, Batistich joins at a crucial time for the company. The exit from New Zealand comes as the retailer is looking to develop and expand its footprint in Australia, including an emphasis on its kid-focused brand Mocka.

First mentioning the “early stages“ of its transformation at the start of fiscal 2026, Adairs confirmed an investment of $25 million to $30 million to bolster its store upgrades, openings, and the company’s wider digital transformation, the latter being a field in which Batistich specialises.