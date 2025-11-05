How Green Hip capitalised on ill-fitting workwear for female tradies

or the body and identity. “The lack of workwear designed for women was a constant frustration,” said Olivia Thwaites, CEO and founder of Green Hip. “Oversized men’s gear, boxy, uncomfortable and clearly not made for women, was the norm. That experience shaped how Green Hip defines ‘fit for purpose’. It’s not just about durability or safety – that’s the baseline. True ‘fit for purpose’ means designing workwear that supports the way women move, work, and feel on the job.” Thwaites’ approach reframes design as both functional and symbolic, what she calls a “fit for identity.” The brand’s mission is to help women feel confident and capable, without compromising comfort or style. Tested on the ground Every Green Hip garment is tested with real tradeswomen. Thwaites describes this as essential to bridging comfort, performance, and identity. “Considering the harsh and demanding conditions that comprise many trade roles, it was a necessity to consult with the women literally doing the work,” she said. That commitment has revealed that fit is, most importantly, the foundation of ample workwear. “Testing with real tradeswomen revealed that comfort, performance and identity are all connected through one key element; fit,” Thwaites explained. “Poorly fitting clothing restricts movement and undermines confidence, while well-designed, flexible garments immediately improve posture, sense of purpose and pride in work. We were the first in the workwear industry to utilise a cotton stretch fabrication, which allows for a tailored silhouette without compromising on comfort while working.” Fit, in other words, becomes an act of inclusion. “Function and style go hand in hand,” she added. “Every detail, from pocket placement to waistband shape and fabric stretch, is designed to remind women they belong in this space.” The retail opportunity As major retailers and suppliers look to diversify their assortments, women’s workwear is emerging as a clear area of growth both in-store and online. “Representation and accessibility are where the biggest opportunities lie,” said Thwaites. “In-store, that means placing women’s workwear front and centre, with full-size ranges, mannequins in work-ready gear, and staff trained to support function and fit. “Online growth comes from education and engagement. Many women aren’t aware of better alternatives because they’ve never had access to workwear made with them in mind. Digital content, customer stories, and peer-to-peer sharing show how a proper fit transforms the way women move, feel, and carry themselves. Brands and retailers who meet women in that space of trust and learning will build loyalty and drive growth.” Beyond product assortment, Thwaites’ insights point to a broader shift where representation is utilised as a growth strategy. Winning the Liftwomen Grant Challenge, a grant program skewed for female-founded businesses, marked a turning point for Green Hip. The recognition helped Thwaites move from vision to viable business, but it was the mentorship that made the difference. “From the moment I came across the Lift Women Grant Challenge, I had a strong sense it would be a turning point, and I was right,” she said. “The program wasn’t just about funding (although winning the grant was incredible), it was about being part of something that believed in you and pushed you to grow. The structure, mentorship and learning opportunities – it all came at exactly the right time.” That sense of community has endured ever since. Beyond the uniform Workwear, like fashion, mirrors cultural values and for too long, it reflected a narrow vision of who belonged on-site. “Workwear has traditionally reflected a very male-focused view of the workforce,” Thwaites said. “[Green Hip] is finally recognising women as an integral part of the workforce. It’s about more than offering a token ‘women’s option,’ which is often a scaled-down men’s fit, but rather designing products specifically for women from the ground up. Seeing this shift in workwear signals a broader cultural change, one where women’s contributions are visible, valued, and finally reflected in the products made for them.” For retail leaders, Green Hip’s story yields significant importance as it redefines representation at every level of the value chain. In an era when consumers expect brands to stand for something real, Thwaites’ brand proves that function, identity and inclusion can and should coexist and sell.