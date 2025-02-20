Australia’s top retailers recognised for customer experience

Priceline and Decjuba dominated the ranks of Australian retailers in terms of customer experience.

The two companies won the CX Innovator of the Year titles for retailers with over $250 million in annual revenue, and retailers with under $250 million in annual revenue, respectively, in last night’s annual Retailer Awards, presented by Inside Retail and Commonwealth Bank.

“Priceline’s relentless innovation and continued efforts to refine its digital and physical retail offering have positioned it at the forefront of the Australian market – not just as a pharmacy but a leading omnichannel shopping destination for consumers,” said the judges.

“Decjuba’s innovative circular fashion program removes many common pain points around selling second-hand clothing; not only improving the customer experience but also advancing its mission to become Australia’s most responsible fashion brand,” they added.

Priceline also took home the awards for Outstanding Loyalty and CX Hall of Fame, a new, invitation-only category launched this year.

The other honours went to: Hart and Co for Customer Service Excellence – In Store; Daily Blooms for Customer Service Excellence – Online; Weber for Best Customer Service Team; Loop Returns (LSKD) for Best CX Industry Partner; The Cheesecake Shop for Best Store Design; Appliances Online for Best Online Store; Pillow Talk for Best Unified Retail; and Damian Madden of Pernod Ricard Winemakers for CX Leader.

“The winners of this year’s Retailer Awards run the gamut from large chains with hundreds of stores to family-owned businesses and e-commerce start-ups punching well above their weight to deliver incredible customer experiences,” said Heather McIlvaine, Inside Retail’s managing editor of features and premium.

“While the retail landscape has changed dramatically since Inside Retail first launched the Retailer Awards in 2016, understanding your customer’s needs, and coming up with creative and innovative ways to meet — and ideally, exceed — them, remain vital to success.“

Judges this year include Colleen Callander, founder of Mentor Me Women; Nick Gray, founder of IGU Global; Andy Evans, co-founder of Humii; Jason Pallant, senior lecturer for marketing at RMIT University; Carly Whitelaw, founder and lead advisor of CWC; Lauren Kelly, strategy director at Interbrand; Aaron Spowart, executive sales manager of commercial banking at Commonwealth Bank; and Tess McCormack, GM of small businesses in Victoria and Tasmania at Commonwealth Bank.

Inside Retail’s managing editor of features and premium, Heather McIlvaine, and features and premium editors Tamera Francis and Tong Van, also served as judges in the event.