The Hour Glass makes South Australia debut

Watch retailer The Hour Glass has opened its first boutique in Adelaide, South Australia, marking the brand’s eighth location in the country.

The store, located inside the Adelaide Central Plaza, features a centrepiece, custom-made chandelier dubbed Temporal Grid, which pays homage to the city’s CBD grid. It has 285 suspended forged textured glass panels of various sizes and 36 pieces with Roman numerals etched, representing the 12 hours on a clock.

Customers can access different luxury brands in the store including Rolex, Tudor, Hublot, Bvlgari, Zenith, Chopard, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, and Nomos Glashutte.

“The opening of our Adelaide boutique marks the next chapter of The Hour Glass in Australia. We’ve long been servicing Adelaide enthusiasts through our boutiques in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane,” said Michael Tay, group MD of The Hour Glass.

“Our presence along the famed Rundle Mall is a historic milestone in the evolution of The Hour Glass and our desire to further the appreciation for watches in Australia.”

The Hour Glass was founded in Singapore in 1979 and has been in Australia for more than three decades, with mono-brand and multibrand boutiques in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Adelaide.