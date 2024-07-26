Behind Black By Blue Brave’s ambition to bring Singaporean watches globally  

ashion enthusiasts, watch collectors, art and culture aficionados, nature lovers, and admirers of Singapore’s unique culture to resonate with our brand,” he added. Emerging brand with big ambition Founded in 2020, Black By Blue Brave opened its first retail store at Singapore’s PLQ Mall in 2022, followed by four other retail stores within the same year. Two years later, the brand established a sales channel across 53 countries worldwide and 37 physical stores located in Singapore, Hong Kong and Europe. “No local fashion brand from Singapore has yet achieved worldwide recognition,” Wang said. “Therefore, we aspire to change this by taking our Singaporean brand onto the international stage.” According to the founder, Black By Blue Brave is the sole Southeast Asian watches and jewellery brand to exhibit at Inhorgenta Munich in Germany and the first Singaporean fashion watch brand to penetrate European markets. The brand’s products are currently available in Switzerland, France, and Bulgaria. “This strategic move clearly demonstrates that Singaporean fashion products can achieve recognition and acclaim in Europe,” he said. “Our vision extends beyond establishing a strong presence in the local Singapore market.” Adjust to match demand The founder said he has seen the demand for wristwatches is declining not only in Singapore but globally. According to the Singapore Department of Statistics, while sales of watches and jewellery in May surged 6 per cent year on year, the sales were still 4 per cent lower than previous month. “Watches are no longer a necessity for telling time; instead, they serve more as decoration, fashion accessories, and symbols of status,” Wang said. To match customers’ preference, the brand focuses on the designs and the use of colours. Its jewellery lines were also designed to complement the watch collections, further emphasising the brand’s identity. “Each of our products has its unique origin and story behind it, and every watch possesses an inherent beauty worth exploring. As a local brand rooted in Singapore, we draw inspiration from this multicultural melting pot,” he said. The brand significantly focuses on the culture and philosophy aspects as its unique selling points. Some of its highlighted products include Merlion, Crescent Moon and the latest SG59 that celebrate Singapore’s 59th Birthday. Meanwhile, its Love Wins series is a tribute to the LGBTQ community and cultural diversity. “For a fashion brand, having its own unique culture and characteristics is crucial as it defines the brand’s identity and recognition,” Wang said. “In the future, we will work with artists to better interpret the cultural significance behind our designs.” However, the founder said having many designs could pose a problem for users to truely understand and connect with the product’s stories. “They may lack the patience to listen to our full narrative or may genuinely be interested in products with design but haven’t had the opportunity to get to know our brand,” he added. “In the future, we plan to continue optimising our approach by sharing our stories and designs in a more engaging and accessible way. Our goal is to help every consumer truly appreciate and understand this Singaporean brand,” he concluded.