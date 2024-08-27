How US$4bn activewear brand Vuori builds community through bricks-and-mortar

, Kudla launched the brand with a pair of moisture-wicking men’s shorts in 2015. In 2018, the company delved into the women’s athletic apparel sector, and by late 2021, its value had reached US$4 billion, after it received US$400 million in venture funding from SoftBank Investment Advisors and Trinity West Venture. Last week, the brand opened a 4500-square-foot space in the Flatiron District of New York City, its third store in the metropolis and 69th bricks-and-mortar location to date. Catherine Pike, Vuori’s vice president of retail, told Inside Retail that the company remains on track with its mission to open 100 global stores by 2026. “While ambitious, we remain confident in our ability to meet this goal as we methodically and strategically grow our geographic footprint in new or existing markets,” Pike commented. “What is fundamental is that every location must authentically embody the Vuori way of life. That starts with us being strategic, disciplined, and purposeful in the real estate decisions we make through to how we bring our brand to life in the store. Whether that’s with the marketing storytelling on our walls, the product collections we sell or the visual merchandising elements that speak to who we are.” Why athleisure brands are expanding their bricks-and-mortar presence Pike explained that there are two primary drivers behind the brand’s approach to expanding its bricks-and-mortar presence. “The first is the importance of providing people with the ability to touch, feel and try on our product so they can experience first-hand how softness and superior hand-feel is at the heart of our design process,” she said. While e-commerce retail boomed during the early stages of the pandemic, as customers transitioned back to the office and into the real world, they became more interested in an omnichannel shopping experience. According to a survey conducted by Gartner, 58 per cent of consumers would rather shop in-store for clothing, shoes and accessories, compared to 39 per cent who would prefer to shop solely online. Consumers aren’t only interested in being able to try out a brand’s product in real-time but are also interested in intriguing and interactive in-store experiences that allow them to tailor the product to their own unique preferences. Other athletic shoe and apparel retailers like Foot Locker, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Nike have been jumping on this bandwagon, with both retailers investing in additional bricks-and-mortar locations with revamped store layouts. Foot Locker recently launched its second “Store of the Future” concept in New York City, which offers features like foot-scanning stations, a sneaker customization and cleaning bar and a kids’ activity table. Meanwhile, Dick’s Sporting Goods plans to open eight additional “House of Sports” locations, the brand’s highly experiential store concept with offerings like rock climbing and batting cages, this year. In July, Nike opened its first “World of Flight” concept store for its Jordan brand in Mexico, complete with several shoe and apparel customization areas. The other driver of Vuori’s expanding store network, Pike explained, is its desire to “be a place where we can bring people together to make connections with one another”. As consumers become increasingly interested in athletic activities, from running clubs to pickleball, they are eager for in-store experiences that allow them to connect with individuals who share similar interests to their own. “We firmly believe that our Vuori locations should serve as community hubs to drive authentic and meaningful relationships with our fans. We bring that to life in a variety of ways from sponsoring yoga sessions within the store, leading fitness events through our ACTV Club or hosting film premieres like our recent Summer Film series,” Pike concluded.