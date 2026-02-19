BusinessFinancial

Articore returns to profit as first half margins improve

Articore
The company reports stronger-than-expected first-half results. (Source: Supplied)
By Kaycee Enerva

Articore Group has reported a return to profitability in the first half as cost cuts and better margins offset softer Redbubble and TeePublic sales.

The online marketplace operator posted a statutory net profit after tax of $12.7 million for the six months to December, reversing a $1.9 million loss in the year prior.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) jumped to $12.1 million, up $14.3 million year on year and marking the company’s strongest first-half EBIT result in five years. However, marketplace revenue declined 4.5 per cent to $220.3 million.

Despite lower revenue, gross profit increased 6 per cent to $107.5 million. Gross profit after paid acquisition rose 8.9 per cent to $60.9 million, which the company says reflects stronger margins and tighter cost management.

Category wise, Redbubble recorded a 10.1 per cent decline in marketplace revenue to $107.2 million. Gross profit, however, rose 1.5 per cent to $54.1 million.

Meanwhile, TeePublic delivered revenue growth of 0.3 per cent to $111.8 million, while gross profit increased 10 per cent to $52.8 million.

Following the stronger-than-expected first-half result, Articore upgraded its FY26 EBIT guidance to between $6 million and $10 million, up from its previous forecast range of $2 million to $8 million.

The company said its focus for the second half will be on stabilising revenue trends, improving margins through supply chain optimisation, and the use of AI.

