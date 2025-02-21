BusinessOpenings & closings

Accent Group’s net profit rises amid 42 new store openings

stylerunner store exterior
Accent Group’s net profit increased 11.7 per cent to $47.2 million in the fiscal first half. (Source: Accent Group Limited/LinkedIn)
By Celene Ignacio

Accent Group booked higher net profit on the back of 42 new store openings in the fiscal first half.

The fashion group’s net profit increased 11.7 per cent from the year-ago period to $47.2 million as sales rose 4.2 per cent to $844.6 million.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 4.2 per cent to $844.6 million.

“During the half, the company delivered 2.9 per cent like-for-like retail sales growth, opened 42 new stores, secured the distribution rights for Dickies and Lacoste, divested The Trybe business and made progress on the closure of underperforming Glue stores,” said Daniel Agostinelli, Accent Group CEO.

Accent Group ended the period with 903 stores.

The group plans to open more than 10 stores in the second half and intends to acquire more stores for Stylerunner and an additional 10 stores for The Athlete’s Foot.

In a trading update, Accent Group said it witnessed a like-for-like sales growth of 2.2 per cent in the first seven weeks of the second half, benefitting from students returning to school.

It added that it expects to conclude negotiations with Frasers Group on a potential long-term strategic agreement in the second half.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Sports & adventure

KMD Brands expects lower sales due to weak consumer sentiment

Celene Ignacio
Furniture & homewares IR Pro

“I didn’t have any formal experience in the retail industry”: Alyce Tran

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Furniture & homewares

Tasmanian timber retailer The Wood Guys up for sale

My Nguyen
Marketing IR Pro

Alibaba exec talks about how Australian businesses can target SEA and China

Anil Prabha
Strategy IR Pro

Why Australia is a “very important market” for fast-growing footwear brand Hoka

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay