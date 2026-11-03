Reserve Bank’s fifth interest rate hike deals fresh blow to retailers 

The Reserve Bank of Australia has raised interest rates for the fifth time this year, prompting peak bodies to call for Federal Government intervention amid growing concerns about the severe impact on businesses.

The cash rate rose by 25 basis points to 4.85 per cent on Tuesday, marking the fifth hike this year and the highest level since November 2008. The hike comes as annual inflation climbed to 4.3 per cent.

The Australian Retail Council (ARC) warned that the decision will further squeeze household spending, as retailers enter the crucial Black Friday and Christmas trading period.

“There will be families now reassessing their Christmas budgets, while retailers are heading into their most important trading period with stock ordered, staff and bills to pay,” said ARC chief economist Glenn Fahey.

“For many small businesses, this period builds the cash reserves that carry them through the quieter months. The consequences of a disappointing ‘peak season’ can last well into the following year. It can be make-or-break.”

According to Fahey, higher interest rates will reduce demand across the economy, especially discretionary retail categories.

“The inflation numbers show retailers cannot simply pass on every increase when their customers are watching every dollar, even when faced with higher fuel costs flowing through freight, deliveries and the cost of getting products onto shelves.

“Retailers need a strong Christmas to support jobs and invest in the year ahead. Today’s decision makes that job much harder,” he added.

‘World-leading’

The Business Council of Australia (BCA) described the latest rate increase as “world-leading”, given the country has endured more interest rate rises this year than any other major advanced economy.

“A fifth interest rate rise this year will hurt millions of small businesses and mortgage holders. For many businesses already struggling with rising costs and falling customer demand, this could be the increase that breaks them,” said BCA CEO Bran Black.

Black said this should be a wake-up call for the Federal Government to take immediate action on domestic inflation pressures and lagging productivity.

“We know the conflict in the Middle East and the sustained fuel price shock are making things worse and driving up costs for businesses and families around the world. However, Australia was already facing an inflation problem before the conflict began.

“With so much of what’s happening in the world around us being beyond our control, here in Australia we must prioritise addressing those settings that we can control, including by lifting productivity through a 25 per cent reduction in the $160 billion of Commonwealth red tape holding back businesses,” he suggested.

Fahey also expressed a similar opinion, saying that the Government must act to reduce unnecessary business costs, cut red tape and make it easier for businesses to invest and grow.

CPA Australia business investment lead Gavan Ord agreed that interest rates cannot win the inflation race alone, suggesting the Government tackle the structural challenges facing Australia’s economy, including weak productivity, unnecessary regulation, elevated government spending and barriers to investment.

Ord also warned of the possibility of future hikes if inflation does not ease, and advised businesses to stress-test cash flow, review financing arrangements and carefully consider investment plans.