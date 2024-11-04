Princess Polly to open Soho store next year

Australia’s AKA Brands is set to open a Princess Polly store in New York City’s Soho neighborhood early next year.

Located at 514 Broadway, the store will mark a “significant milestone” in the brand’s expansion in the US and allow it to have a deeper connection with Gen Z customers on the East Coast, the company said.

Spanning 8000sqft across two levels, the venue will offer more than 5000 apparel, footwear and accessories products. It will have 12 fitting rooms and feature unique furniture throughout the space.

Similar to the brand’s other locations, the Soho store will offer highly ‘Instagrammable’ spaces, including a permanent photo booth and large-scale LED screens showcasing videos of the newest styles and campaigns.

“With a spacious layout, various photo opportunities, and a broad selection of our latest styles, this store supports our larger strategy to make Princess Polly’s in-person experience accessible to more customers,” said Eirin Bryett, co-CEO of Princess Polly.

“This milestone Soho location represents the next chapter in Princess Polly’s evolution as we continue to blend digital innovation with immersive retail experiences that resonate with our Gen Z and millennial community,” Bryett added.

Princess Polly currently has stores in Los Angeles, San Diego, Arizona and Boston. Aside from the Soho store, the brand also plans to open in the San Francisco Bay Area and greater Los Angeles’ Orange County.