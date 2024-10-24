What Emporium Melbourne looks for to ensure the right retail mix

ategy is anchored in creating a carefully curated mix that reflects the global and local appeal of Emporium Melbourne,” Amy Wotton, general manager of brand and marketing at Vicinity Centres, told Inside Retail. “By introducing first-to-market brands like On and Ganni, alongside globally recognised flagships like Lululemon and Uniqlo, we ensure that our retail mix resonates with Melbourne’s diverse, fashion-savvy audience.” Wotton said the company continuously monitors emerging trends and consumer preferences and strategically balances international names such as Coach with Australian talent, including Et Al and Viktoria & Woods, to ensure it stays ahead of the curve and meets the evolving expectations of our consumers. “You’ll see that our shopping centres and retail precincts are evolving, and Emporium Melbourne very much leads the charge,” she said. According to Wotton, Emporium Melbourne has increased both its turnover and foot traffic by over 10 per cent year on year. This can be attributed to several key factors. “Our strategic leasing decisions have ensured a highly curated mix of local and international brands, attracting a broad range of consumers,” Wotton said. “The introduction of exclusive flagship stores has also been a significant drawcard, and we’ve focused on enhancing the overall consumer experience through events, partnerships, and innovative activations that foster deeper engagement.” This weekend, Emporium Melbourne is celebrating 10 years of trade with a ‘house party’ with a free fashion show in partnership with Melbourne Fashion Week, as well as oysters, drinks and live music. “Ultimately, we’re delivering on our strategy, to create meaningful places where communities connect, and that’s showing in the data which is incredibly rewarding for the whole team.” Data-driven Vicinity Centres leverages in-house data to inform its leasing decisions. This enables the business to strategically position brands within the centre and ensure that the overall retail offering reflects both local preferences and international trends. “These insights also enable us to identify new opportunities, such as emerging categories or untapped markets, and proactively adjust our strategy to meet those needs,” Wotton said. “Data-driven insights are central to how we shape the retail mix at Emporium Melbourne,” she added. Emporium’s tenants also benefit from these insights, which help them understand which space may perform the best for them and how they can grow sustainably. Post-pandemic, Emporium has identified a shift in shopping patterns and an uptake in the evening and weekend foot traffic. In recent years, the business has seen an acceleration in consumers’ demand for experiences with physical retail that they can’t get online. As a result, Melbourne Emporium has expanded its lifestyle and dining offerings and created spaces that encourage longer dwell times and evening socialisation. A recent shift has attracted brands complementary to consumers’ new and evolved shopping patterns, alongside remaining true to the business’s overall vision as a premium retail destination for local and international brands. “The needs of our consumers are always evolving and that’s something we keep a close watch on,” Wotton said. “We’ve placed a greater emphasis on experiential retail and wellness brands, responding to the evolving preferences of consumers who now seek both convenience and enriching in-person experiences.”