BusinessStrategy

What Emporium Melbourne looks for to ensure the right retail mix

By Tamera Francis
Emporium Melbourne shopping centre has welcomed a slew of high-profile retailers in the past month. Despite the economic downturn, the centre’s success is rooted in its ‘carefully curated’ leasing strategy. By catering to the evolving needs of consumers, and using data to drive these decisions, Emporium Melbourne has maintained its strong mix of fashion tenants while growing its premium dining, automotive, entertainment and co-working offerings. Leasing strategy “Our leasing strategy is

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay