Australian beauty brand Grown Alchemist launches on Nordstrom website

Grown Alchemist, an Australian beauty brand, has partnered with US luxury retailer Nordstrom to bring its products to the retailer’s e-commerce platform.

The company uses biotechnology to develop plant-powered products and provide total skin health.

The new deal with Nordstrom will allow Grown Alchemist to provide its products to a consumer market that prioritises holistic self-care and wellness.

According to the 2025 Global Wellness Trend report, 82 per cent of US consumers were found to consider wellness a priority in their daily lives.

The brand uses up to 94 per cent of natural, clinically proven ingredients to develop its products.

The partnership will bring 29 skin, body and hair care products to US consumers through Nordstrom’s website, including the Invigorate Hand Wash, Restorative Hand Cream, Gentle Gel Facial Cleanser, Skin Defense Primer, Hydra-Restore Lip Balm, and Energize Body Cleanser.

“Being part of the modern, curated portfolio of beauty on Nordstrom.com is such an exciting moment for the brand as we expand our presence in the US market,” said Anna Teal, CEO of Grown Alchemist.

“We have a dedicated and growing US consumer base that can now access the brand through this new touchpoint, and we are thrilled to engage the Nordstrom shopper and take them on the Grown Alchemist journey.”