Construction underway for Anaconda Adventure HQ in Queensland

Spotlight Group executive deputy chairman, Zac Fried, and Moreton Bay City Council mayor, Councillor Peter Flannery, broke ground on the $92 million Anaconda Adventure HQ development at Brendale on Wednesday.

In addition to the flagship Anaconda store, the site will house other retailers including Spotlight and Harris Scarfe Home, along with a gym and a cafe.

Stage one of the project will span 17,000sqm of retail showroom space, including 450 parking spaces, and stage two will add another 15,000sqm.

Located near Strathpine, it will be the largest outdoor store built by Spotlight Group in the southern hemisphere.

“It will be an engaging outdoor retail experience with a 40-foot lure casting tank, fishing simulator, a cold room to try on your favourite down or ski jacket and a range of boats, all under one roof,” said Zac Fried of the Spotlight Group.

The construction period will generate 405 full-time roles and 295 full-time equivalent positions upon completion.

“Anaconda Adventure HQ and the associated retail outlets will serve as a catchment area that extends to Petrie, Carseldine, Albany Creek and the Brisbane hinterland,” said Fried.