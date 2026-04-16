The $9M hair growth brand that wasn’t meant to exist

knew the range worked and that energy is all I needed to know that customers would respond to it first-hand,” she told Inside Retail. The trials pointed in the same direction, with participants’ hair growing around 20 per cent faster, a 44 per cent increase in active follicles and an 82 per cent reduction in hair loss. Hair growth is crowded, often met with scepticism and prone to short bursts of attention that don’t always translate into staying power. What Bouf understood early was that the gap in hair growth was not entirely scientific but emotional, even social. “We felt Bouf could serve a consumer that was being largely overlooked in the space,” Wilde said. Bouf launched in May 2025 and quickly found traction, moving into major pharmacy retailers before expanding into Boots UK within its first year. Early sales were substantial, with more than 20,000 units of its hero product sold in the first 10 days, and ongoing demand is selling one unit every minute. As of this month, Bouf has edged towards $9 million in sales, a significant milestone for a brand still in its first year. Market gap and virality Hair loss, for both women and men, has historically been wrapped in language that feels distant from real life. The category tends to speak in clinical terms, which can make the problem feel more isolating rather than less. Bouf took a different position, building something that could hold its clinical credibility while still feeling like it belonged in the everyday. Even the name, pronounced “b-o-o-f”, leans into that thinking, a small onomatopoeia symbol that this is not a brand asking to be taken too seriously. Bouf did not arrive with a sprawling range but with one product doing most of the talking. “A huge part of our early growth came down to being really clear on what problem we are solving and who our customer is,” Wilde said. The Flouf Factor Hair Growth Tonic was easy to understand and sold as one product and one promise, backed by results customers could see for themselves. The rest of the range followed later, but the entry point stayed simple. Before launch, Wilde and her team worked with a small group of ambassadors, including Indy Clinton, giving them time to properly use the product before speaking about it. Clinton, a 2023 TikTok Creator of the Year and now a shareholder, helped drive a kind of visibility that felt more like conversation. It also aligns with a broader uprising of influencer marketing, as global data and analytics firm Nielsen revealed 92 per cent of consumers trust recommendations from people they know over traditional advertising. Bouf did not invent that dynamic, but it used it well. From postpartum hair loss to “Bouf is for the Boys” Bouf scaled into major retail quickly, which tends to expose weak points in supply and planning. This is where Craig Schweighoffer, co-founder and CEO, comes into focus. “It was imperative we were solving for a real problem or satisfying a need,” he told Inside Retail. As Bouf grew, it also widened its view of who it was speaking to. The brand began with a focus on postpartum and stress-related hair loss, a defined but relatively narrow audience. That did not hold for long. “We initially spoke to a more niche audience but quickly realised the problem was much broader. That opened up an opportunity to speak to men,” Wilde said. The “Bouf is for the Boys” campaign, fronted by Jack Steele of the Inspired Unemployed, took a different tone from what the category usually offers men. It was lighter, more open and it also extended beyond product, with limited-edition merchandise, like graphic tees, supporting men’s mental health initiatives. What holds the whole thing together is not just demand, but the discipline guiding it. “We also treated brand and retail as one system,” Schweighoffer said. The product has to make sense quickly, whether it is seen on a screen or on a shelf. At the same time, the operational side has to keep pace. “The priority was keeping the fundamentals tight while moving fast. strong supply and inventory discipline, clear demand planning,” he explained. Bouf has avoided the urge to overextend, focusing instead on the products that are already working and a message that translates across markets. It is a steady approach for a brand that has moved quickly, and it is likely the reason it has managed to turn early attention into something that lasts, and is on track to surpass $10m in its first year of operation.