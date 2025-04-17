Anko Philippines’ country manager Rachel Turner on building the brand abroad

adaptability to the table. Turner spoke to Inside Retail to reflect on the early lessons that shaped her, the highs and hurdles of launching Anko, an Australian brand, in the Philippines, and the guiding values that continue to define her approach to retail. Inside Retail: Can you share a bit about your background in retail and how you started your career in the industry? Rachel Turner: My retail career started at a very early age. As children, my sister and I would spend our school holidays with my mother, working at the hairdressing salon. We’d make cups of tea for customers, pass up rollers for perms, and clean for $5 a week in wages. If we weren’t in the salon, we’d be next door at the butchers or down at the newsagent, trading our hard-earned wages for paper dolls and Archie comics. The years spent in the salon taught me the most important skill that I have used in my career: how to build genuine relationships with customers and teammates. At university, the flexible hours and weekend shifts of a retail job allowed me to balance full-time work with on-campus study. During that time, I had the opportunity to learn from a supportive mentor who taught me the practical skills involved in store operations while encouraging me to take on increasing responsibilities. After graduation, my practical experience allowed me to skip the graduate programme, and I moved into a sought-after role with a major international retailer in Australia. IR: Before joining Anko, what were some of the key roles you held, and how did they shape your approach to retail management? RT: Before joining Anko, I held several leadership positions across Australian and international retailers. I started my retail career with the Country Road Group, moved to Aldi Australia as an executive manager for store operations, and later spent three years as the zone manager for Kmart Australia in New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory. Each of these roles came with a unique set of challenges and learnings across customers, products, operations and efficiency. At Country Road, I learnt the importance of team engagement, customer loyalty and product advocacy. Aldi opened my eyes to the potential for efficiency and consistency, with streamlined operations across all aspects of their business model. There, I had the opportunity to work with colleagues whose wisdom, coaching and advice laid the foundation for the role I fulfil today. At Kmart, our Australian parent company, I have experienced an incredibly supportive team of people with a genuine connection to their purpose of “Making Everyday Living Brighter.” The collaboration and teamwork I have experienced, especially while I am far from our head office in Melbourne, will shape my outlook for the rest of my career. IR: Can you walk us through some of the biggest challenges and milestones in Anko’s Philippine journey so far? RT: The most rewarding milestone of our journey so far has been the opening of our first store in Glorietta 2, which we are soon to repeat in Alabang and Trinoma. The opening day speech given by our store manager, Nina Garcia, will remain a key memory for the rest of my career. The warm welcome and hospitality we have been shown by the Filipino community reaffirms our decision to enter this vibrant market. Of course, our success hasn’t come without its challenges. We initially faced hurdles such as adapting Anko’s operations to the local market, understanding distinct consumer preferences and establishing a robust operational framework. Navigating logistical complexities and fine-tuning our marketing strategies provided invaluable learning opportunities. These experiences have deepened our understanding of the local market and strengthened our processes, ensuring we consistently deliver on our purpose to make everyday living brighter. Despite the challenges of entering the Philippine market and establishing Anko Philippines as a strong local brand presence, the positive reception and support we have received only motivates us to better cater to the unique needs of Filipino consumers. IR: What retail strategies do you believe are crucial for building a strong brand presence in a new market? RT: Building a strong brand presence in a new market starts with a deep understanding of local customers’ needs and the role you aim to fulfill in their lives. One of our most effective strategies is a thoughtfully crafted marketing initiative that serves as the voice of our brand, ‘Kaya Bagay Tayo.’ We are building trust and showcasing how our products effortlessly complement every home and lifestyle. This is beautifully complemented by our in-store experiences designed carefully to bring our vision to life. We help shoppers see and feel how each piece can seamlessly fit into their own spaces. These approaches not only strengthen customer connection but also cultivate lasting loyalty, transforming casual visits into meaningful, long-term relationships with Anko. IR: What have been the most valuable lessons you’ve learned throughout your career in retail? RT: One of the most valuable lessons I’ve learned in my retail career is the importance of adaptability. Retail is inherently dynamic, and being open to change, whether in evolving customer preferences, market trends, or operational challenges, is crucial for sustained success. Moreover, fostering a collaborative team environment and actively listening to feedback have been essential. These practices drive innovation and enable us to continually refine our approach to meet both customer and business needs. This focus on flexibility and collaboration has been key to my personal growth and success in every role I’ve undertaken. Additionally, understanding the advantage of delivering quality, on-trend and affordable products, like those from Anko, reinforces the importance of meeting a wide range of customer needs. Ensuring that our products are available locally not only supports gift-giving during the holidays but also demonstrates our commitment to making quality offerings accessible to all. IR: What advice would you give to aspiring retail professionals looking to grow in leadership roles? RT: My advice to aspiring retail professionals is to embrace every challenge as a learning opportunity. I’ve learned over time that success isn’t based on skill but resilience. Your ability to accept failure and continue to move forward sets you apart from those afraid to challenge the status quo and do something unique – this is an essential skill in an industry as dynamic and fast-paced as retail. Always remain customer-centric; understanding and addressing customer needs is at the heart of retail. Customers are the primary drivers of sales and foot traffic, so by building meaningful relationships and truly understanding their motivations, you can create an environment that encourages repeat business. I have a theory that you can tell the team that will win the basketball game based on the number of high-fives they give out on the court. You can’t be successful on your own. 