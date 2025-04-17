CareersFurniture & homewares

Anko Philippines’ country manager Rachel Turner on building the brand abroad

By Tong Van
Long before she took the helm as country manager of Anko Philippines, Rachel Turner’s retail journey began with a childhood steeped in the rhythms of customer service, from making tea for salon patrons and swapping pocket change for comics to learning the nuances of human connection from behind the counter.  With a career that has spanned leadership roles at Country Road, Aldi and Kmart Australia, Turner brings a rare blend of operational excellence, people-first leadership and market ada

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay