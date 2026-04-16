BusinessSocial commerce

Myer teams with News Corp to launch Glamour in Australia

Glamour cover photo
Glamour has a brand reach of 48 million across 10 markets. (Source: Glamour/Facebook)
By Sean Cao

News Corp Australia is launching Glamour Australia, a digital, social and video-first lifestyle magazine for young women, later this year.

Myer has signed on as Glamour Australia’s exclusive, multi-year beauty partner. The two brands say they will integrate e-commerce and insider content to build a go-to trusted beauty destination for young Australians.

Known for lifestyle content that caters to Gen Z and Millennial women, Glamour has a brand reach of 48 million across 10 markets worldwide, including the US, the UK, Spain, and Brazil.

The Australian edition aims to deliver “authentic, accessible and relevant content, leading the conversation with a distinctly Australian voice and a peer-like tone”.

“Glamour is for today’s young Australians who move at the pace of social and expect insider content first,” said Edwina McCann, editorial director and publisher, News Prestige and Condé Nast titles Australia.

“We’re building the Glamour Australia universe across the platforms they live on, social and video first, backed by a standalone Australian site with optimised video, e-commerce and a mobile-first user experience.”

Glamour Australia will launch across social channels from mid this year, followed by a website and newsletters later in the year. Editorial appointments have yet to be announced.

The launch expands News Corp Australia’s nearly 20-year partnership with Condé Nast. Glamour will join a licensed portfolio that includes Vogue Australia, Vogue Living and GQ Australia.

Glamour was first published by Condé Nast in 1939. Its last print edition was in January 2019, as the magazine shifted its focus to its digital presence.

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