BusinessStrategy

Luxury experts weigh in on how Burberry can rebuild its premium brand identity

By Tong Van
Burberry’s shares dropped 15 per cent in London in early trading on Monday after reporting sales falling off a cliff across all regions outside Japan. The British fashion house announced the suspension of its dividend payments and immediately replaced CEO Jonathan Akeroyd, who started at the company in April 2022, with Joshua Schulman.  While the luxury sector remains uncertain as Chinese consumer demand slows, industry experts think Burberry’s staggering performance indicates deepe

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay