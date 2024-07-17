BusinessStrategy

The CEO of PE Nation on the brand’s recreation

Supplied: PE Nation.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
PE Nation seamlessly executed what many of its industry counterparts couldn’t, a rebrand. The brand’s origin story harks back to 2016 when its co-founders Pip Edwards and Claire Greaves disrupted the activewear space dominated by legacy brands with monotone colour palettes. After riding the sales highs that the pandemic delivered to many athleisure-centred brands, P.E Nation has reimagined its value proposition and design point of view for the current times. “We paid a lot of attention

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay