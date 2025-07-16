BusinessMarketing

Retailers should be having fun with their brand codes. Here’s how to do it right

Coca Cola Cans on White Table
Only brands with strong, recognisable codes should be playing. Source: Pexels
By Martin Hopkins
In recent months, brands have been subverting, cropping, inverting – even killing – their distinctive assets, also known as brand codes. Kellogg’s reduced its name to just “OG” to become the original gangster of the breakfast table.  Heinz swapped its logo out for foods intrinsically linked to its products – fries, beans, toast – in its “It Has to Be…” campaign.  Duolingo went one step further and killed Duo (its owl mascot) altogether as part of a tongue-in-cheek b

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Strategy IR Pro

Luxury experts weigh in on how Burberry can rebuild its premium brand identity

Tong Van
Sports & adventure

Adidas bumps up earnings guidance after Q2 revenue boost

Kaycee Enerva
Strategy IR Pro

When founders go rogue, their brands suffer. Here’s what two PR experts suggest

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Health & beauty

US investment firm takes majority stake in Coco & Eve 

Sean Cao
Regulatory

Retailers welcome proposed deregulated trading hours in WA

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

The CEO of PE Nation on the brand’s recreation

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay