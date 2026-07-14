IR ProFood & beverage

Why British food is finding a bigger place on Australian shelves 

British Food products
British food has found new life in Australia’s premium, provenance-driven market. Pexels.
By Tahlia Whitfield
Three years ago, the Australia-UK Free Trade Agreement formally came into effect, and tariff reductions – and gradual removals – are currently afoot across FMCG goods. Most tariffs on goods traded between the UK and Australia are being removed under the agreement, with many products already duty-free and remaining tariffs being phased out over the next few years. It’s inevitable that the deal will make trade simpler, with clearer rules and processes for businesses importing and exporting g

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