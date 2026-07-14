What’s driving Aritzia’s remarkable momentum?

ed to power that momentum, generating US$638.1 million in revenue – 67.1 per cent of the company’s total sales – as Aritzia accelerated its expansion south of the border. Along with brick-and-mortar growth, the brand has also been focusing on digital operations, expanding mobile app downloads to 2 million and exceeding initial expectations. CFO Todd Ingledew noted that roughly 30 per cent of Aritzia’s digital business is now transacted through the app, which contributed incremental sales in the high single digits in the first quarter. “Aritzia has continued its run of exceptional results,” Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData, told Inside Retail. “The headline growth is driven by continued expansion in the US, but it is supported by extraordinarily good comparable sales uplifts.” Saunders said much of that momentum stems from products that resonate with consumers. “Aritzia is very good at creating franchises for different missions that drive a lot of repeat custom, but it sprinkles lots of newness around the edges, which keeps interest high and drives impulse purchasing.” Independent retail advisor Elena Kirioukhina, of Openstyle Consulting, said one of the smartest aspects of Aritzia’s merchandising strategy is its continuity. “In subsequent seasons, many products return in the same fabrications and colours, allowing customers to build on an existing wardrobe rather than replace it. St. John followed a similar strategy for decades, which helped make it one of America’s strongest fashion brands throughout the 1990s and early 2000s,” she said. Kirioukhina believes Aritzia is run by serious merchants who don’t introduce new products simply to generate social media attention or capitalise on fleeting trends. Instead, she said, the retailer releases products that complement its existing range, helping customers create a cohesive, well-rounded look. “The product comes first, not the marketing campaign. This is my favourite type of retail strategy because the customer always comes first. The company pays attention to her needs, her shopping habits, and her preferences. There is no elitist attitude of ‘this is what we want to sell you.’ Instead, customers communicate through their purchases – what they like, what they want more of, and what is missing – and Aritzia responds,” she said. Retail Creative and Consulting Agency principal Christine Russo said Aritzia’s product assortment remains one of its greatest strengths. “Aritzia is benefiting from being a culturally relevant brand choice for Gen Z. For the brand to maintain this affinity, from a notoriously fickle cohort, they will need to anticipate trends and deliver on style-right product,” Russo said. While Aritzia has maintained consistent growth across the past nine quarters, this doesn’t mean the retailer can afford to become negligent. Russo cautioned that maintaining product quality will become increasingly important as Aritzia accelerates its expansion, noting there have been growing customer complaints in recent months. Is Aritzia set up for a successful Q2 2027? Based on quarter-to-date trends, Aritzia said it expects second-quarter revenues to range between US$1.1 billion and US$1.125 billion, representing growth of approximately 35 per cent to 39 per cent. For all of 2026, Aritzia expects net revenue to be in the range of US$4.55 billion to US$4.75 billion, representing growth of approximately 23 per cent to 28 per cent from last year. This includes contributions from retail expansion, with 12 to 13 new boutiques and four to five store relocations. As of the end of the first quarter, Aritzia operated 143 stores across North America, with 67 in Canada and 76 in the US. In line with recent reports, the company appears on track to reach 200 US-based stores over the next few years. “The really impressive thing is that Aritzia is firing on all cylinders. It’s not just driving sales growth but is translating this into strong margin and profit gains. This is partly a leverage effect, but it is a very positive story in a difficult cost environment,” Saunders said. Further reading: Aritzia’s new flagship signals a strong era for the brand