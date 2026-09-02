StoresOpenings & closings

‘Globally recognised’ Gundam Base, Tamashii Nations make Sydney debut

Gundam Base opened a Hong Kong flagship in December (Source: Supplied)
By Harry Booth

Australia’s first The Gundam Base store and one of only four Tamashii Nations stores on the planet are set to open at Mirvac’s Broadway Sydney, in response to the growing demand for collector-based retail in the country.

It comes after last year’s The Gundam Base ‘pop-up world tour’ at Broadway Sydney. The new permanent stores are hoping to build on that momentum.

The Gundam Base is the retail chain for ‘Gunpla’ – meaning Gundam plastic models – based on a popular Japanese anime franchise’s Model Suit Gundam. It will feature a dedicated retail experience with model kits, merchandise and exclusive products.

Tamashii Nations will also feature collectible robot series figurines in-store. The specialised department of Japanese toy company Bandai will stock products from Dragon Ball, One Piece and Demon Slayer.

“The response to The Gundam Base Pop-Up World Tour demonstrated the strength of Australia’s fandom communities and the growing demand for experiences built around shared passions and interests,” said Alison Flemming, Mirvac’s GM of retail.

“Broadway Sydney has a strong track record of identifying emerging customer trends and partnering with leading brands to bring new experiences to market. From major retail firsts to globally recognised activations, we continue to evolve our offer in line with how customers want to engage, connect and spend their time.”

Bandai Namco Asia’s president, Hiroyuki Fujita, called Australian consumers some of the world’s “most engaged” anime fans. 

“The opening of these two flagships is a testament to the country’s fast-growing desire to connect with and explore Japanese culture,” he added. 

“The flagships will be far more than retail spaces – they’re destinations designed to connect with existing fans and welcome the future community, from immersive displays and prototype showcases to events and exclusive products found nowhere else in the world. They’re a long-awaited home for Australian fans and collectors, and a new hub for visitors from across Australia, the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.”

Both stores will open on level one of Broadway Sydney in November 2026.

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