Mosaic Brands director, former CEO lose key legal secrecy battle

The directors and former leadership of the collapsed fashion group Mosaic Brands have lost their claim to legal privilege over secret restructuring advice, allowing special purpose liquidators to scrutinise their actions under oath.

The owner of Noni B, Rivers, Katies, Rockmans, Millers, Autograph, Beme, Crossroads, and W Lane entered voluntary administration in October, 2024, before collapsing into liquidation last year.

The Federal Court separately fined the group $25 million for breaches of Australian Consumer Law, in a long-running probe into the major retailer’s demise.

Former chair Richard Facioni, former director and CEO Scott Evans, former directors Sue Morphet and Quentin Gracanin, and former CEO Erica Berchtold were among those listed as “the directors” in the Federal Court’s proceedings.

The proceedings began after the court granted the liquidators permission in May to broaden their investigation.

The investigation sought to lift the ‘Safe Harbour’ defence, which shields independent directors from civil insolvency proceedings into a company, in a bid to investigate confidential information.

The proceedings centred on whether liquidators could inspect confidential advice concerning the Safe Harbour protections. The framework can defend directors against personal insolvent trading claims if they are found to have been actively working toward a better outcome for the company, but the court ruled that the directors could no longer keep that advice hidden behind legal privilege.

Justice Markovic and the court ruled that the directors waived this privilege following a series of incidents.

These included emails and letters sent by Facioni, Berchtold and Evans, all of whom investigators sought to call upon to produce evidence that they complied with Safe Harbour regulations. The court found that the evidence produced and the directors’ conduct were inconsistent with the required maintenance of strict confidentiality.

One example of inconsistent evidence was an email Berchtold sent to a member of the administrators’ team.

“I do not agree with the narrative (seemingly created to blame me for the demise of the company) that is being peddled by the chairman and ex CEO that everything was fine in Feb 2024 and the “Mother’s Day 2024 trade miss” was a primary contributor to the situation we now find ourselves in,” Berchtold’s email said.

It continued: “Sure, we missed our sales, but it was because of issues created by the previous management before they bailed.”

The special purpose liquidators and the directors now have until November 5 to submit proposals to the court on who will pay the legal costs. This will happen alongside the court’s review of whether another hearing is required.

The special-purpose liquidators can now also summon the directors for questioning under oath, using once-secret legal opinions, financial models, and emails directly against them.