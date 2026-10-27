Can Bath & Body Works make customers ‘Feel Good’ with new store concept?

product benefits, and the store also features a dedicated digital Fragrance Finder that recommends scents based on shoppers’ preferences. The first Feel Good store opened in Charlotte, North Carolina, on October 23, with two more to follow in Columbus, Ohio, in late October and Miami, Florida, in November. “The intent behind our Feel Good concept stores was to create an environment that feels warm, authentic and beautiful while making it easier and more enjoyable for consumers to shop,” said Samantha Day, who oversees the retailer’s store design. The launch follows a series of moves to revive Bath & Body Works’ image and profitability during what CEO Daniel Heaf has dubbed its “investment year” of 2026. These include an expansion to Ulta Beauty and Amazon and the appointment of Hilary Duff as its first major celebrity ambassador. Results, though, have been mixed. The company’s latest earnings showed net sales fell 2.3 per cent year over year to $1.5 billion, while net income increased 84 per cent to $118 million. Will “Feel Good” really work? Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData, told Inside Retail that the concept stores are a small part of Bath & Body Works’ wider growth plan. The gradual rollout allows the retailer to test and learn, with the overarching aim of elevating the store experience and making it more immersive. “Bath & Body Works has always had nice stores and has invested to maintain discipline, but they’re thinking bolder and trying to win over new customers as well as give existing ones some freshness,” said Saunders. He highlighted the brand’s flexible displays, which would allow it to showcase different products according to marketing programs or seasonality. He also pointed to its focus on fragrance, a huge part of the business recently. “By itself, this small rollout will not change the trajectory – but as it’s part of a wider package of measures such as stronger product innovation and international expansion, it should help to boost the fortunes of Bath & Body Works,” said Saunders. “Overall, Bath & Body Works does not have an image problem. Nor is it a broken brand. It’s just a brand that has hit a ceiling in the US due to past success. It’s a brand that needs to refresh and to think differently to attract new consumers.” How Bath & Body Works should adjust to make customers “feel good” Barney Stacher, CEO of consultancy Retail OCD, referenced the James Brown song of the same title when discussing the concept with Inside Retail. He said the retailer needs to focus on what feels good to each consumer. “My initial take is that the store concept could help because it addresses a practical challenge in fragrance shopping: the distance between ‘that smells nice’ and ‘that’s right for me,’” said Stacher. He explained that fragrance is a category where physical retail can earn its keep. A retailer can show someone a candle on a screen, but it can’t send the scent through the Wi-Fi. That makes it essential for retailers to help shoppers navigate their products and keep testing ways to give them a useful reason to visit. Stacher said the “Feel Good” concept could offer a more personalised shopping experience without making customers feel that every interaction with a staff member is the start of a sales pitch. For the concept to thrive, however, he advised Bath & Body Works to monitor its performance and adjust as needed. First, the retailer should measure what happens after discovery, particularly with new features such as the fragrance quiz. It should assess whether these boost sales compared with stores that retain the standard design. Second, Stacher emphasised that the retailer needs to connect each store visit to the shopper’s next purchase. “Let customers easily save a fragrance they liked, find it online later and receive relevant recommendations with their permission,” said Stacher. “The discovery shouldn’t disappear when they leave the store.” He also advised Bath & Body Works to retain the “fun”, cheerful energy that attracted its customers in the first place as it works to elevate its image. “A more sophisticated environment should still feel welcoming to the customer buying an everyday treat or an affordable gift,” said Stacher. Echoing Stacher’s view, retail brand strategist and marketing consultant Bethany Paris Ramsay advised Bath & Body Works to preserve the personality people already love. “Bath & Body Works has permission to be playful, generous and accessible,” said Ramsay. “As it modernises, I would be careful about adopting a premium retail aesthetic that makes the brand feel less distinctive or suggests it is becoming less affordable. Customers should recognise the brand they enjoy and find it easier to shop. “For the wider comeback, I would prioritise recognisable fragrance franchises that customers can build a relationship with over time. New launches should have a clear role within the assortment and a compelling story that gives people a reason to want them beyond the next promotion. Stronger product storytelling and associate education could help reinforce that value.” Ramsay also saw an opportunity to connect in-store discovery with digital shopping. Customers could save fragrances they have tried to their loyalty profiles, revisit recommendations online and easily replenish a favourite. This would extend the value of a store visit beyond that day’s transaction. “Ultimately, I see these stores as a useful testing ground,” concluded Ramsay. “The opportunity is to identify which elements improve customer behaviour and can be introduced economically across the broader store network.” Further reading: Will Bath & Body Works’ new transformation plan revive the brand?