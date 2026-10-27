BusinessStrategy

Can Bath & Body Works make customers ‘Feel Good’ with new store concept?

An exterior shot of Bath & Body Works new ‘Feel Good’ concept store in North Carolina.
“Bath & Body Works is a brand that needs to refresh and think differently to attract new consumers.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
A screen can show shoppers a candle, but it can’t tell them how it smells. Bath & Body Works’ new “Feel Good” concept stores aim to bring more of that physical advantage to the forefront in its latest push to improve profitability. Unveiled as part of a multi-year revival plan, the design responds to shoppers who found its stores difficult to navigate by using natural materials and a more welcoming layout. Flexible display walls, meanwhile, highlight new launches, ingredients and pro

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