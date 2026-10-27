What retailers can learn from Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Pretty Woman’ snub 

the experience to Julia Roberts’ character being dismissed by boutique staff in Pretty Woman. The dispute continued online, with the store insisting the product wasn’t actually for sale, before Clarkson countered by posting a photo of the price tag. A few days later, security footage even surfaced, though without sound, leaving the exchange to the recollections of those involved. Most retailers will seldom have a pop star take issue with their customer service. Plenty, however, may recognise the unsettling feeling when a complaint finds a substantial audience of its own online. For a small business, that audience can arrive while the owner is still asking staff what happened and trying to appease the next customer. QUT professor Amisha Mehta says a retailer should respond promptly. “Acknowledge the concern, share that it is gathering the facts, and commit to providing an informed response.” Mehta explained that the owner should give the customer a chance to share their experience directly. “The aim here is to be willing to hear information, acknowledge feelings, and demonstrate a fair process, not to win an argument online,” she told Inside Retail. When a complaint becomes public, she suggests speaking to the customer first and considering whether there is an opportunity to develop a shared response. Art of Play initially offered its account on Instagram, signing off with a pointed nod to Clarkson’s hit Stronger: “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.” It also said it hoped to clear things up with her – and later said it had reached out directly. The customer’s experience can carry implications well beyond a single negative experience. In 2015, six students visiting Apple’s Highpoint store in Melbourne filmed an employee telling them security was concerned they might steal. The students, who were people of colour, accused the store of racial profiling. CEO Tim Cook called the incident “unacceptable”. The store manager apologised in person and, soon, store leaders would refresh their training on inclusion and customer engagement. In 2022, Melbourne shopper Adelle Petropoulos alleged a Kookai assistant suggested other stores for “larger girls” when she asked for a bigger dress size. Kookai’s head office apologised and offered to investigate, but Petropoulos declined to take it further. In both cases, the retailer had to address a customer’s discriminatory account alongside the public attention. Protect your people Australian crisis communications specialist Danica Bunch says a small retailer may have no dedicated communications team while employees suddenly face an avalanche of criticism. “Don’t confuse speed with strategy,” she told Inside Retail. “The pressure to respond immediately can be enormous, but an emotional or defensive statement can turn a manageable incident into a prolonged reputational crisis.” For Bunch, the priority is to protect staff first. “Employees should never become collateral damage in a public dispute,” she said, adding that clear internal communications and a nominated spokesperson are crucial to ensure staff aren’t left to manage online abuse or media enquiries. Mehta encourages small retailers to remember the people who know them beyond a viral post. “Small retailers know their loyal customers. This should be an important focus for the retailer.” As Art of Play found, some of those customers were willing to speak up, sharing memories of visits to the Brooklyn shop amid the criticism. For a retailer, those relationships have been built one visit at a time – and they will still matter when the internet finds its next sensational story.