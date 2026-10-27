IR ProGifts & toys

What retailers can learn from Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Pretty Woman’ snub 

Art of Play
A complaint can reach thousands in minutes, so how can shops respond with class? (Source: Art of Play )
By Tahlia Whitfield
Earlier this month, Kelly Clarkson spent four minutes and 50 seconds inside Art of Play, a Brooklyn shop full of puzzles, playing cards and curious things to look at. One of those things was a yellow mechanical bird called Molly, perched on the wall near a US$15,000 price tag.  Clarkson, wearing a casual cap and backpack, asked about buying it and, 15 minutes after leaving, posted on X to her 8.8 million followers that staff had treated her as though she couldn’t afford it. She likened th

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