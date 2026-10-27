BusinessLuxury

How the third quarter shows luxury industry can’t rely on walk-ins anymore

Mannequins in Prada store window with pedestrians passing by in Osaka.
Fewer people are walking into luxury stores, but those who do are still buying and spending more.  (Source: Pexels)
By Tong Van
Last week, luxury houses including Hermès, Kering and Prada Group published their third-quarter numbers. Results varied widely, but every release reached for the same word: Challenging. Zegna Group’s sales grew 8.2 per cent on an organic basis in the three months to 30 September. Hermès grew 4.3 per cent at constant exchange rates, while Prada Group posted 1 per cent organic growth after stripping out the newly consolidated Versace. Kering slipped 1 per cent on a comparable basis, pulled dow

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