BusinessSupply chain

Tim Cook leaves Apple bigger but under pressure

Apple logo.
John Ternus faces AI and manufacturing pressure.
By Reuters
When Tim Cook took over as Apple’s CEO, he did not try to fill the big shoes of its legendary founder and product visionary Steve Jobs. Instead, he took Jobs’ advice: “Never ask what I would do, just do the right thing.” Fifteen years on, having taken the iPhone maker from a US$350 billion company to a more than US$4.5 trillion behemoth, Cook will pass the baton to Apple hardware chief John Ternus, who will be steering the company in the AI era. Cook will become executive chairman on Sep

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