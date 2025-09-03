BusinessFinancial

What Victoria’s Secret’s Q2 results reveal about the brand’s turnaround progress

Several female models on stage at the 2010 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
“With the efforts in sourcing, product innovation and global expansion, Q4 could be a winner.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Victoria’s Secret & Co’s Q2 riesults are in, and it would appear that things have been looking up for the lingerie giant since Hillary Super’s appointment as CEO in August 2024.  In a company release, Super remarked, “This was our first full quarter under our refreshed leadership team and the impact was clear — sharper execution, reenergised culture and more high-emotion storytelling, delivering significant momentum as we enter the back half of the year.” Super’s commentar

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Strategy

Returns: the silent killer of profits or a tool to build customer loyalty?

Robert Stockdill
Luxury IR Pro

Inside Curvistan Bangkok, an experiential space for Porsche fans in Thailand

Tong Van
Shopping centres & malls

Townsville’s Willows Shopping Centre sells for $212 million

Celene Ignacio
Payments IR Pro

How to make cashless pay off for you

Arvid Hoffmann
Supermarkets

Coles’ rebranding pilot could end an era for two leading liquor banners

Irene Dong
Fashion & accessories

Big W revamps clothing range after 18 months of research 

Irene Dong
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay