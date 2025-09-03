SectorsFashion & accessories

Aje set to hit the catwalks of Paris

Aje store
The event will showcase the brand’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection. (Source: Aje)
By Irene Dong

Australian fashion label Aje will make its Paris Fashion Week debut with an off-schedule runway show at the Palais de Tokyo on October 7. 

The event will showcase the brand’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection, Rebel Rebel, marking its first presentation in the French capital and a notable move in its broader international expansion strategy.

Established in Sydney in 2008 by Adrian Norris and Edwina Forest, Aje has become known for its mix of raw textures, structured silhouettes, and what it defines as “tough femininity.” 

The Paris show is positioned as a key moment in the brand’s efforts to build visibility in European markets and connect with international media and consumers.

“After 17 years of building Aje, showing in Paris is a proud and pivotal milestone for us as a brand,” said Norris, co-founder and CEO.

According to Aje, the Rebel Rebel collection is designed to reflect themes of individuality, strength, and the label’s signature sense of undone elegance.

The debut comes ahead of the brand’s first retail foothold in Europe. In February, Aje will open a concession at Printemps’ flagship store in Paris, timed to coincide with the global launch of the Rebel Rebel collection.

