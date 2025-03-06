BusinessStrategy

Experts discuss Printemps’ chance of success in the US retail market

“Printemps NYC aims to be a destination where luxury shopping meets curated experiences.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
A year after the French luxury department store originally announced it would be launching its first US location, Printemps is officially opening a brick-and-mortar store in the heart of New York City’s financial district on March 21.  The official opening of Printemps US marks a bold move on the French player’s part in an era when many luxury retailers are struggling to keep up. In a press release, Jean-Marc Bellaiche, Printemps Groupe’s chief executive officer, stated, “We thi

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay