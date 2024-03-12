Aje trims head office workforce

Aje has removed 20 head office positions as part of the company’s strategic review amid challenging market conditions.

“This thorough review found opportunities for us to streamline and simplify many parts of our business and to reduce the duplication of roles that will ensure we are operating in the most efficient way moving forward,” Aje co-founder and CEO Adrian Norris told Ragtrader.

“As a result of this, we have made the difficult decision to reduce roles at head office and remove a number of positions no longer deemed vital within our business.”

The workforce reduction came a year after the company restructured, combining its Aje, Aje Athletica and Ikkari brands into a new company called Aje Collective.

Founded in Melbourne in 2008, Aje now has stores across Australia and New Zealand and an e-commerce site for international orders.