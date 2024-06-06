Scandinavian furniture retailer Bolia makes Australian debut

Bolia, the Scandinavian furniture brand, is set to open its first Australian flagship store in Melbourne this month.

Its new 415sqm Richmond store is described as “an inspiration universe” for furniture buyers to delve into tactile material and colour samples “to build their dream piece of furniture” at the in-store design atelier.

Boila was founded in 2000 by Lars Lyse Hansen and has since established itself in the interiors industry as a global design company dedicated to crafting Scandinavian-inspired furniture.

Today, the brand boasts 88 stores across 12 countries and continues to share its ethos of long-lasting timeless design with consumers.

“At Bolia, we believe that fresh perspectives pave the way for change and that creativity thrives on diversity, curiosity, openness, and collaboration,” said Lars Lyse Hansen, Bolio’s CEO.

“This is why our design collective includes more than 60 talented designers from 19 countries – all with a shared passion for sustainable ideas and new Scandinavian design,” said Hansen.

While this is Bolia’s first Australian location, the brand is no stranger to Australian design after collaborating with Emily Broom, a Copenhagen-based designer of Australian origin, on two design series after her 2020 Bolia Design Awards win.

“Emily’s Zen rug, the winner of the 2020 Bolia Design Awards, sparked a fruitful collaboration, resulting in two stunning design series now featured in our collection,” said Hansen.

“We can’t wait to share our passion for timeless, long-lasting design with Australian customers and to give them a warm welcome to our creative universe.”