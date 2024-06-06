BusinessSports & adventure

Hoka unveils interactive FlyLab in Sydney to celebrate running culture

Hoka’s first Sydney Fly Lab. Supplied: Hoka.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick

Hoka’s FlyLab – the brand’s “centre for joyful performance and community engagement” – has landed in Sydney’s Pitt Street Mall.

“FlyLab offers a unique consumer experience that encapsulates the true heart of Hoka as a global innovator and a disrupter brand,” said Matt Adams, head of Hoka ANZ.

“With an immersive brand activation, community events, and masterclasses, we’ve designed an experience that will spark the ultimate joy.”

Using Hoka’s 3D foot scanning technology, SafeSize, the retailer can create a personalised shoe fit recommendation.

The FlyLab will host a diverse range of activities, including daily masterclasses and community events on topics ranging from health and nutrition to performance, technology, and innovation.

Hoka has brought together running leaders, including Chad Cohen, founder of Unofficial Run Club, Malissa Fedele, mood-boosting nutritionist and founder of The Good Day Wellness podcast, and Hoka athletes.

“Running is experiencing a huge moment in Australia. With interest in running and running clubs surging, both seasoned marathon runners and new runners are reaping the myriad of health benefits and personal rewards of fitness and community,” said Adams.

