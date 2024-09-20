BusinessStrategy

Can Charlie XCX help change consumers’ perception of H&M?

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Fast-fashion giant H&M recently unveiled the autumn/winter 2024 collection from its atelier spinoff H&M Studio.   The limited-edition fashion drop signals the brand is “returning to its roots and reconnecting with its community through a global ‘re-ignition’,” H&M’s head of design Eliana Masgalo told Vogue Scandinavia. But what does that really mean for the fast-fashion brand’s broader business? “We’re going back to our core,” Masgalo stated. “We have such a

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay