BusinessSupply chain

Why don’t consumers buy Australian-made fashion? Four industry leaders weigh in

By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Australians have been outed as the world’s biggest fashion consumers, purchasing on average 56 new items of clothing per person each year. However, the garments most consumers purchase are rarely locally made and, according to The Australia Institute, their average value is just $13. This is only fuelling the fast fashion waste crisis. Further research by Roy Morgan revealed an estimated 1.1 million people in Australia are buying products from Shein every month. The knock-on effect of this con

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay